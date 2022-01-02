Tony Khan praises Women’s hardcore match from AEW Rampage
AEW President Tony Khan had high praise for the Street Fight featuring Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Penelope and The Bunny on last night’s edition of AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash. You can view his comments below.
Khan wrote on the matchup…
Thank you again + congratulations to @TayConti_, @annajay___, @AllieWrestling & @thePenelopeFord for all of your hard work in the #AEWRampage NYE Street Fight! Their rivalry has spanned huge events like All Out, Grand Slam, & culminated last night in a classic at #NewYearsSmash! https://t.co/KkcqE86y6x
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 1, 2022