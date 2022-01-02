Tony Khan praises Women’s hardcore match from AEW Rampage

Jan 2, 2022 - by James Walsh

AEW President Tony Khan had high praise for the Street Fight featuring Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Penelope and The Bunny on last night’s edition of AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash. You can view his comments below.

Khan wrote on the matchup…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kingsley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal