Notes on Kurt Angle, Claudio Castagnoli, Britt Baker, and more

– While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that he believes current AEW Star Claudio Castagnoli FKA Cesaro should have received multiple World Title reigns before his exit from WWE. He said “Oh my gosh, yeah (WWE missed the boat on Cesaro). He should have been a five-time world champion before he left WWE. Not once did they give him the world title! I’m really surprised because that kid could do it all in the ring.”

– Speaking recently on the Swerve City Podcast, Britt Baker shared her thoughts on her favorite performers in AEW currently and what she admires about them (via Fightful). Willow Nightingale’s name topped the list, and Baker also shared a few other names she respects. You can read a few highlights from Baker below.

On her admiration for Nightingale:

“I’m obsessed with her. She’s my favorite person to watch wrestle right now. She’s having competitive matches. I’m actually envious of Willow because when I watch her, so early on in TV wrestling, she knows who she is. She knows who Willow Nightingale is. For me, that was so hard for me at first to figure out who I was and what was going to click with myself and feel authentic. She’s got it and she’s been on TV how many times? That’s so impressive to me.”

On her other favorites in the AEW roster:

“It’s not even that I’m more experienced than this person, it’s just this person has had setback after setback and that’s Kris Statlander. Stat is such a superstar and it’s these injuries just driving everyone insane. Obviously her, it’s heartbreaking for her, but for all of us it’s like, she is it. She is such a rockstar and superstar. Jamie Hayter, she just got a later start to TV than the rest of us, but she’s a rockstar. That’s my main girl. Anna Jay, who is literally a baby, has been learning professional wrestling matches on live TV, she’s so inexperienced, but she’s a star. She’s improving so insanely fast. She’s so hungry to learn. She walks out with Chris Jericho now. For some people, that might get to your head, ‘oh I don’t need to keep working.’ She always wants to work and learn. I have nothing but respect for Anna Jay,” she said.