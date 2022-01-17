AEW releasing music album honoring Black History Month

AEW announced that they will be releasing an album next month honoring Black History Month, with music inspired by the personal journeys of the black athletes of AEW.

Titled Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, the album will have music written, produced, and performed by Lio Rush, Max Caster, Omega Sparx & Swats, Josiah Williams, Monteasy, Mega Ran, Cutright & E-Quipped, Will Washington, Righteous Reg, Bronson, R8ED R, True God, Bliz, Tizzy, Staylow Dom, and more.

“So very proud of the hard work these individuals are putting in to bring this project to life,” wrote AEW Music Producer Mikey Rukus. “Too many to tag but undoubtedly a project that is all love.”

The album cover says the music is inspired by the true stories of Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, Mark Henry, Ricky Starks, Jay Lethal, Will Hobbs, Nyla Rose, The Acclaimed, Scorpio Sky, Anthony Ogogo, and others.