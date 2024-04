– Per Fightful, Kamille has signed with All Elite Wrestling

– Powerhouse Hobbs’ injury is a significant one and he isn’t expected back on AEW television any time soon.

– Jack Perry is listed as a member of The Elite on AEW’s roster page.

– Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo had a Star Wars themed party for their daughter Luna who turned 5 months old.

Luna… we are your parents!! Month 5 you are now pic.twitter.com/yyq1g4laxH — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) April 28, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email