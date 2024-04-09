Stephanie McMahon, Damian Priest, The Rock/Cody Rhodes notes

Apr 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Damian Priest has signed a new contract with WWE.

– PWInsider has reported this hour that Stephanie McMahon has not officially returned to WWE as an employee or executive in any way, shape or form.

– The Wrestling Observer stated that they are under the impression that WWE is going to save the Cody Rhodes vs. Rock match until next year’s Wrestlemania 41.

– Happy birthday to Savannah Evans and Bianca Belair!

