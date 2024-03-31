Ronda Rousey on a booking change in WWE, Mike Santana/TNA note

– Ronda Rousey claims in her book that she was set to be dethroned as champion by Lacey Evans, but a last-second change made by Vince McMahon led to Liv Morgan winning it.

– According to Fightful Select, the promotion is hoping to work with Mike Santana following the former Inner Circle member’s run with All Elite Wrestling.

Santana previously wrestled for TNA (fka Impact) as a member of LAX. He is a former four-time tag team champion for them.

