Mercedes Mone to provide commentary on AEW Dynamite, new JR book in the works

– A fatal four way with Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale. The winner to gets a shot at the TBS Championship at AEW Dynasty.

Mercedes Mone will be on commentary for this match.

This 4 way is gonna be Moné #CEO https://t.co/EmTD3YMm4k — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 27, 2024

– Jim Ross is releasing another book this year.

Business Is About To Pick Up: 50 Years of Wrestling, 50 Unforgettable Calls is the title of his next publication. It features 50 chapters, each covering one iconic moment from wrestling history, and the accompanying legendary call on commentary.

The book is being published by Penguin Random House Publishing. It will cover moments from the last 50 years of wrestling, including moments from WWE and AEW.

“Business Is About To Pick Up: 50 Years of Wrestling, 50 Unforgettable Calls” is set to be released on May 7, 2024. Pre-order the book now!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

