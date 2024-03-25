Notes on Ronda Rousey, Carmelo Hayes, and Wheeler Yuta

– Fightful Select reports that Carmelo Hayes has been set for a WWE main roster callup since before the Royal Rumble. He is expected to move up to the main roster fulltime shortly after NXT Stand And Deliver.

– CMLL has announced that Wheeler Yuta is still not cleared to wrestle and if off the show on Friday. Matt Sydal will be replacing Yuta in the Blackpool Combat Club vs Team CMLL match…

MATT SYDAL EN HOMENAJE A DOS LEYENDAS 2024

Por dictamen médico, el integrante del Blackpool Combat Club -Wheeler YUTA- no podrá participar en la magna función del viernes 29 de marzo en la Arena México. Su lugar será tomado por el espectacular Matt Sydal. pic.twitter.com/M3DeuLuSZu — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 25, 2024

– Ronda Rousey (via CageSideSeats) confirms Charlotte Flair fought for her match with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 to go as long as it went:

“They weren’t supposed to go that long. The whole time the referee is telling them to go backstage and Charlotte threw her big dick on the table and said no, we’re gonna do this awesome fucking match. That’s what the women are dealing with. They’re not allowed to show how f–king amazing they are.”

