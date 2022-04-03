Real Name: James Yuta (unconfirmed)

Height: 6’0

Weight: 191 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1997

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Pro Debut: 2015

Trained By: Michinoku Pro, Drew Gulak & Jinsei Shinzaki

Finishing Move: Yuta Lock

Biography

– Yuta began his career competing as ‘YUTA’

– YUTA debuted for NYWC on November 28, 2015, losing to Curt Robinson

– In December, Yuta would begin working in the CZW Dojo

– In March 2016, YUTA became Wheeler YUTA

– YUTA won the 2016 CZW Dramatic Destination Series, defeating Kit Osbourne in the final

– In December 2016, YUTA joined CHIKARA as ‘Sylverhawk’, a member of the Xyberhawx2000 faction

– On June 4, 2017, Sylverhawk defeated Wani to win the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup

– On June 10, Sylverhawk defeated Cornelius Crummels to retain the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup

– On February 25, 2018, YUTA defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman to win the Beyond Tournament For Tomorrow

– On March 10, YUTA defeated Ace Austin & Anthony Bennett to win the CZW Trifecta Tournament

– On March 27, Yuta defeated Gunner Miller to win the Dojo Pro White Belt Title, but would lose it to Joey Janela a day later

– On June 9, Yuta won the NOVA Pro Men’s Commonwealth Cup Tournament, defeating Sage Phillips, Tracy Williams & Arik Royal in the 4-Way Elimination final

– Yuta began working for ROH in the months prior to their original demise

– On May 6, 2021, Yuta defeated Lee Moriarty to win the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On June 3, Yuta defeated Lee Moriarty & Dave Cole in a 3-Way Dog Fight to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– Yuta debuted for AEW on the June 28, 2021 episode of Dark Elevation, losing to Karl Anderson. He would align himself with the Best Friends faction

– On July 1, Yuta defeated Willow Nightingale to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– Yuta made his AEW Dynamite debut at Fyter Fest 2021, losing to Sammy Guevara

– On July 31, Yuta defeated Killian McMurphy to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On August 8, Yuta fought Daniel Garcia to a 60-minute time-limit draw to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– On the All Out 2021 pre-show, Yuta, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy defeated Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Jack Evans & Angelico

– On October 7, Yuta defeated Leyla Hirsch to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title

– In early 2022, Yuta began teasing a potential alliance with William Regal’s Blackpool Combat Club

– At Supercard of Honor 2022, Yuta defeated Josh Woods to win the ROH Pure Title. Following the show, it was announced that he had signed a full-time AEW deal