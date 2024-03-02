Lynch on not having a singles match with Rousey, Purrazzo details the process of signing with AEW

– Becky Lynch on not having a singles match with Ronda Rousey:

“I suppose at the end of the day, I was still able to get the win [in] the main event of WrestleMania, be the first ever woman to win the main event of WrestleMania. Do I think that was the match that everyone was clamoring for? Yes it was. Everyone wanted that singles match. And I think, people thought that moment in time would be evergreen and it wasn’t. That’s OK too. I think you can’t force things when they’re not there and I think we see that with what’s currently going on with the product.

For years, everyone wanted The Rock vs Roman Reigns, but it’s not the time for it right now. Everyone wants Roman vs Cody (Rhodes). Some things have their seasons and we didn’t have that season. If she ever comes back again, maybe that season will be right there. Maybe it will be springtime on that story again, but it never got back to that.”

– Deonna Purrazzo details the process of signing with AEW.

“I reached out to Sonjay (Dutt) and I was like, ‘My contract is coming up. We’re about 90 days out. I’ll be free as of January 1st. I’d love to talk if there is any interest in having me. Let me know what those next steps look like.’ We went back and forth a little bit. Of course, Britt did know these conversations were happening. Then, I got put in touch with Tony Khan. We talked directly at the beginning of December. We hopped on a Zoom call and it felt like it was a done deal, but of course, you never know until it actually is.”

