Orton on Cody launching AEW during his WWE absence, Swerve still gets advice from Heyman

– Randy Orton comments on Cody Rhodes helping to launch AEW during time away from WWE

“What he did for the business when he left and what he did for us talent in offering a competition, and I don’t know if I call it competition now, but for a hot second there, Cody was buzzing because he got these guys together, got a ragtag group of guys together and got a TV deal and was drawing eyes from all over the world with this product. And the fact that he came back to us, I think, kind of shows you where the obvious No. 1 place to be is if you’re a pro wrestler.”

“I love that he’s come back home. I love that he’s a part of the locker room. I love when I see him talking to other young talent and the role that he’s in now as, like, a top guy. And if not just a top guy, possibly in a short amount of time, the top guy.”

– Swerve still gets advice from Paul Heyman:

“Little do people know, I still talk to Paul Heyman. Just on a mentorship type state. I go to him for advice on like my promos and my segments that like … when I was doing the home invasion segments and all this stuff, I was like ‘how did this make you feel?’ I would get reception back from him.”

