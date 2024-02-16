Tony Khan provides updates on MJF and Britt Baker

In a recent appearance on the “Sports Grid” podcast, Tony Khan addressed the status of MJF and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

On MJF and when we will see him back:

“It’s something to keep an eye on with MJF. He’s a great wrestler for AEW and has been a great world champion. He was very injured and I would love to have MJF back anytime and we’ll see what happens here.”

On Britt Baker being sidelined due to injury:

“Britt Baker’s been out. She was injured and there’s a lot of times we have a lot of great wrestlers out injured. So I think this year will be great, not only for the great free agents, but also for some of the stars that have been side-lined coming back.”

