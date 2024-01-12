Notes on Ric Flair, Samoa Joe, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue

Jan 12, 2024 - by staff

Ric Flair has not been considered for any in-ring performing [in AEW], but has been actively pushing to do more physical spots, reports Fightful.

Julia Hart tells Busted Open Radio that her favorite wrestlers “growing up” were Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee.

Skye Blue (via ESPR podcast): “I would love to be able to, one day, go out there and go do what the crazy guys do. I want to be in ladder matches, in hardcore matches, in main events. I want to be in all the things, I just want all of us to get opportunities and do what we love.”

Samoa Joe wants AEW to move away from the “petty stuff”:

“I understand the world of professional wrestling. I’ve seen things work at a very high level, and I understand the type of people backstage that it takes for that to happen. I try to be that person. As champion, you’re the standard-bearer. I’m more than happy to take up that mantle.

I really want to make a focus of getting the fans’ attention back on the conflict in the ring & a lot of the petty stuff needs to melt away. Let’s get back to entertaining the people.”

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Allysin Kay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal