Notes on Ric Flair, Samoa Joe, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue

– Ric Flair has not been considered for any in-ring performing [in AEW], but has been actively pushing to do more physical spots, reports Fightful.

– Julia Hart tells Busted Open Radio that her favorite wrestlers “growing up” were Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee.

– Skye Blue (via ESPR podcast): “I would love to be able to, one day, go out there and go do what the crazy guys do. I want to be in ladder matches, in hardcore matches, in main events. I want to be in all the things, I just want all of us to get opportunities and do what we love.”

– Samoa Joe wants AEW to move away from the “petty stuff”:

“I understand the world of professional wrestling. I’ve seen things work at a very high level, and I understand the type of people backstage that it takes for that to happen. I try to be that person. As champion, you’re the standard-bearer. I’m more than happy to take up that mantle.

I really want to make a focus of getting the fans’ attention back on the conflict in the ring & a lot of the petty stuff needs to melt away. Let’s get back to entertaining the people.”

