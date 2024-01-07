Tony Khan asked about MJF’s future, Kota Ibushi injury update

– Tony Khan on MJF in AEW in the future, should the contractual situation allow

When asked by host Scott Johnson about MJF’s status and his removal from the AEW website roster, Khan said the following: “I can say that MJF certainly has been a great part of AEW for the first five years. And through those five years, certainly, he’s been one of our great homegrown stars…and he’s somebody we really value and I would love to have MJF in AEW in the future, should the contractual situation allow.”

When asked if this is an ongoing discussion with MJF, Khan said, “Certainly MJF is somebody we would love to have an AEW going forward. And he’s been a great wrestler and a great champion for us.”

– Kota Ibushi has been diagnosed with torn lateral ligaments in his right ankle, a ruptured right tibiofibular ligament (shin), and other injuries to his left leg which will be investigated further, and he will undergo surgery to his right ligament.

Ibushi sustained the injury at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Ariake Arena event on January 2nd.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

