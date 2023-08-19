Real name: Kota Ibushi

Height: 5’11″

Weight: 205 lbs.

Date of birth: May 21, 1982

Born: Aira, Japan

Pro debut: July 1, 2004

Trained by: Shuji Kondo & Mikami

Finishing move: Kamigoye

Biography

– Ibushi began his career at Japan’s DDT promotion. In his debut match, he was defeated by KUDO

– In late 2004 into early 2005, Ibushi was involved with New Japan’s Lion’s Road project

– Ibushi teamed with Daichi Kakimoto to win the 2005 KO-D Tag League, defeating Glenn Spectre & Danshoku Dino in the final

– On October 23, Ibushi & Kakimoto defeated Toru Owashi & Darkside HERO to win the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On November 27, Ibushi & Kakimoto defeated Tomohiko Hashimoto & Muscle Sakai to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On December 28, Ibushi & Kakimoto defeated Tanomusaku Toba & MIKAMI to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On June 23, 2006, Ibushi teamed with Fuka to win the Dragon Mixture Tournament, defeatin Shinjitsu Nohashi & Yoshitsune in the final

– On December 10, Ibushi defeated Camorra to win Toryumon Mexico’s Young Dragon Cup

– On August 26, 2007, Ibushi defeated Madoka to win the vacant Japanese Independent Junior Heayvyweight Title

– On January 2, 2008, Ibushi defeated Katsumasa Inoue to retain the Japanese Independent Junior Heayvyweight Title

– On February 3, Ibushi defeated Tanomusaku Toba to retain the Japanese Independent Junior Heayvyweight Title and win the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title

– On March 26, Ibushi & KAGETORA defeated Tokyo Gurentai (NOSAWA Rongai & MAZADA) to win the UWA Tag Team Titles

– Ibushi made his first US appearances on a short tour with ROH in April 2008

– On May 1, Ibushi defeated PSYCHO to retain the Japanese Independent Junior Heayvyweight Title

– On July 6, Ibushi defeated TAKA Michinoku to retain the Japanese Independent Junior Heayvyweight Title

– On January 24, 2009, Ibushi teamed with Kenny Omega for the first time (they had previously been on the same side of a trios match) and the pair defeated Touru Owashi & HARASHIMA to win the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– Ibushi won the 2009 CHIKARA Rey de Voladores Tournament, defeating Player Dos in the final

– On May 4, Ibushi & Kenny Omega defeated Danshoku Dino & Yoshihiko to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– Later that month, Ibushi began competing semi-regularly for New Japan

– Ibushi won the 2009 King of DDT Tournament, defeating Sanshiro Takagi in the final

– On August 23, Ibushi defeated HARASHIMA to win the KO-D Openweight Title

– On September 27, Ibushi defeated MIKAMI to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– At Masa Chono’s 25th Anniversary Show, Ibushi, Tiger Mask & First Tiger Mask defeated Legend (Riki Choshu, Jushin Liger & AKIRA)

– On October 25, Ibushi defeated Yoshihiko to retain the KO-D Openweight Title and win the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title, but would immediately lose the DDT Title back to Yoshihiko

– At NJPW Destruction 2010, Golden Lovers (Ibushi & Kenny Omega) defeated Apollo 55 (Ryusuke Taguchi & Prince Devitt) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– On November 14, Golden Lovers defeated Apollo 55 at a DDT event to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– On December 26, Golden Lovers defeated World Class Tag Team (Gedo & Jado) to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– Ibushi won the 2011 NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors Tournament, defeating Ryusuke Taguchi in the final

– At Dominion 2011, Ibushi defeated Prince Devitt to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

– On July 24, Ibushi defeated Prince Devitt to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

– On August 1, Ibushi defeated Ryusuke Taguchi to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

– On August 28, Ibushi & Danshoku Dino defeated Masa Takanashi & Daisuke Sekimoto to win the KO-D Tag Team Titles, however, Ibushi would suffer a dislocated shoulder in the match and would be stripped of both the KO-D Tag Titles and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title due to being unable to defend the belts

– Ibushi returned to action in May 2012

– At Dominion 2012, Ibushi, Kenny Omega & Daisuke Sasaki defeated Prince Devitt, KUSHIDA & BUSHI

– On June 24, Ibushi defeated Yuji Hino to win the KO-D Openweight Title

– On July 29, Ibushi defeated DJ Nira to retain the KO-D Openweight Title. At another show later that same day, Ibushi defeated Low Ki to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

– At DDT’s 15th Anniversary special, Ibushi defeated Kenny Omega to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– On September 7, 2012, Ibushi defeated KUSHIDA to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

– At Destruction 2012, Ibushi defeated Ryusuke Taguchi to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

– On May 26, 2013, Golden Rendezvous (Ibushi, Kenny Omega & Gota Ihashi) defeated Monster Army (Antonio Honda, Yuji Hino & Daisuke Sasaki) to win the KO-D Six-Man Tag Team Titles

– Ibushi was a surprise entrant into the 2013 G1 Climax Tournament

– In October 2013, Ibushi officially signed with both NJPW and DDT, becoming the first Japanese wrestler to have two ‘home promotions’

– At Power Struggle 2013, Ibushi & Togi Makabe defeated Prince Devitt & Bad Luck Fale

– At Wrestle Kingdom 8, Ibushi defeated Prince Devitt to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title for a third time

– On January 26, 2014, Golden Lovers (Ibushi & Kenny Omega) defeated Yankee Two Kenju (Yuko Miyamoto & Isami Kodaka) and Tetsuya Endo & Konosuke Takeshita to win the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On February 2, Golden Lovers defeated Yankee Two Kenju to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– At The New Beginning in Osaka 2014, Ibushi defeated El Desperado to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

– On February 23, Golden Lovers (Ibushi & Kenny Omega) defeated Brahman Kei & Brahman Shu to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On March 21, Golden Lovers defeated Michael Nakazawa & Tomomitsu Matsunaga to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On April 3, Ibushi defeated Nick Jackson to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

– On April 12, Ibushi, Kenny Omega & Daisuke Sasaki defeated Shigehiro Irie, Keisuke Ishii & Soma Takao to win the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– On April 29, Ibushi, Omega & Sasaki defeated Danshoku Dino, Makoto Oishi & Yoshihiko to retain the KO-D Six Man Tag Team Titles

– At Wrestling Dontaku 2014, Ibushi defeated Ryusuke Taguchi to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

– On May 11, Golden Lovers (Ibushi & Kenny Omega) defeated Shuten Doji (Yukio Sakaguchi & KUDO) to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– At Dominion 2014, Ibushi defeated Ricochet to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

– On June 22, Golden Lovers (Ibushi & Kenny Omega) defeated Danshoku Dino & Makoto Oishi to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On August 24, Golden Lovers defeated Team Dream Futures (Shigehiro Irie & Soma Takao) to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– At Destruction in Kobe 2014, Ibushi & Tetsuya Naito defeated AJ Styles & Tama Tonga

– At King Of Pro Wrestling 2014, Ibushi, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata defeated Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Tama Tonga & Bad Luck Fale

– At Power Struggle 2014, Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kazuchika Okada & YOSHI-HASHI

– At New Year Dash 2015, Ibushi, Togi Makabe & Yuji Nagata defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI

– On February 15, Ibushi defeated HARASHIMA to win the KO-D Openweight Title

– Ibushi won the 2015 New Japan Cup, defeating Hirooki Goto in the final

– On March 21, Ibushi defeated Yoshihiko to retain the KO-D Openweight Title

– At Wrestling Dontaku 2015, Ibushi & Yohei Komatsu defeated Tetsuya Naito & Sho Tanaka

– On August 23, Golden Storm Riders (Ibushi & Daisuke Sasaki) defeated Strong BJ (Daisuke Sekimoto & Yuji Okabayashi) to win the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– On September 13, Golden Storm Riders defeated Happy Motel (Konosuke Takeshita & Tetsuya Endo) to retain the KO-D Tag Team Titles

– In November 2015, it was announced that Ibushi was out of action indefinitely due to a cervical disc herniation

– In February 2016, Ibushi announced that he had left New Japan. He returned to action for DDT around a month later

– On April 1, 2016, Ibushi defeated Tucor to win the KBB Hashtag Title

– Ibushi entered WWE’s 2016 Cruiserweight Classic Tournament, falling to eventual winner TJ Perkins at the semi-final stage. Ibushi was offered a WWE development deal following the tournament, but did not sign with the company

– Ibushi wrestled several NXT events in October 2016

– Ibushi returned to New Japan at Wrestle Kingdom 11, competing as ‘Tiger Mask W’, a character based on the anime series of the same name. Ibushi would continue to work unmasked and under his real name in various independent promotions

– New Japan announced that Ibushi was returning to the company for the 2017 G1 Climax Tournament, choosing not to acknowledge his six-month stint as Tiger Mask W

– At King Of Pro Wrestling 2017, Ibushi & Juice Robinson defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Togi Makabe

– At Wrestle Kingdom 12, Ibushi defeated Cody

– At ROH Supercard Of Honor XII, Ibushi defeated Hangman Page

– At the 2018 ALL IN event, Ibushi, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson defeated Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix & Bandido

– On December 9, Ibushi defeated Hirooki Goto to win the NEVER Openweight Title, but would lose it to Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom less than a month later

– With the founding of All Elite Wrestling in early 2019, it was rumoured that Ibushi would join his long-time tag partner Kenny Omega in the upstart promotion. In February, Ibushi and New Japan collectively announced that he would remain with the Japanese company, having signed a two year deal

– At the 2019 ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito to win the IWGP Intercontinental Title

– On April 20, Ibushi defeated Zack Sabre Jr to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Title

– At Wrestling Dontaku 2019, Ibushi, SHO & YOH defeated Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI

– Ibushi won the 2019 G1 Climax Tournament, defeating Jay White in the final

– At NJPW’s 2019 Royal Quest event, Ibushi & Juice Robinson defeated Yujiro Takahashi & Hikuleo

– At Destruction in Kagoshima 2019, Ibushi defeated KENTA

– At King Of Pro Wrestling 2019, Ibushi defeated EVIL

– At Power Struggle 2019, Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kazuchika Okada & YOSHI-HASHI

– At New Year Dash 2020, Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay & Juice Robinson defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale

– On February 21, Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles

– At Manabu Nakanishi’s Retirement show, Ibushi, Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada defeated Manabu Nakanishi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata

– Ibushi won his second G1 Climax Tournament in a row, defeating SANADA in the 2020 final

– On night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15, Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito to win the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles

– On night two, Ibushi defeated Jay White to retain the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles

– At The New Beginning in Hiroshima 2021, Ibushi defeated SANADA to retain the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles

– At Castle Attack 2021, Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito to retain the IWGP Intercontinental Title

– At NJPW’s 49th Anniversary Show, Ibushi defeated El Desperado to retain the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles. Following the match, the titles were unified into the new IWGP World Title

– At Dominion 2021, Ibushi defeated Jeff Cobb

– Ibushi reached his third consecutive G1 Climax Tournament final, but suffered an injury in that match against Kazuchika Okada, causing his loss by referee stoppage

– After well over a year of inactivity (and some controversy regarding comments back-and-forth between Ibushi and NJPW management), Ibushi’s contract with NJPW expired in February 2023 and he left the promotion

– Ibushi wrestled his first match in 18 months at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9, defeating Mike Bailey

– Ibushi debuted for AEW at Blood And Guts 2023, teaming with Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson to defeat Konosuke Takeshita, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli & PAC in the titular match

– Ibushi made his first post-NJPW Japanese appearance on August 4, 2023, competing in a 10-man tag team match at a GLEAT event in Tokyo