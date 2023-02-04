Booker T says Logan Paul is a “stud,” Keiji Muto injured, and Jericho Cruise 5 announced

– Booker T commented on Logan Paul:

That kid Logan Paul, he’s an athlete, he’s a stud, and more importantly he loves the business, you know, he’s a fan. You could tell he loves this. It’s not like getting in the boxing ring for him, that’s work. Doing this, man, he could do this in his sleep, you know what I mean. And he does it very very well. And to be able to pull that spot off right there, just that one spot, that was a highlight. That was a trending moment for both of those guys. And for him to work at that level where he could pull something off like that with Ricochet, who is an extraordinary talent, I give him a lot of props. He’s gonna have to grow into being really really great but I’m gonna tell you right now, his base that he’s starting from bro, he’s well above, head and shoulders above so many guys that’s in that locker room right now.

– Jericho Cruise 5 has been announced for January 26, 2024.

– Keiji Muto Says He Tore A Thigh Muscle In His Last Match As Great Muta

Keiji Muto is banged up with one match to go.

On January 22, Keiji Muto wrestled his last match as The Great Muta, teaming with Sting & Darby Allin to defeat AKIRA, Hakushi Marufuji.

After the match, Muta needed some help to the back and was pushed around in a wheelchair backstage by Allin.

Speaking at the K-1 MMA Awards via Tokyo Sports, Muta said he tore a thigh muscle in the bout.

“I’m going to have a good match [final match against Tetsuya Naito], but I had a match 10 days ago and tore a muscle in my thigh. I’m in a pinch, but I’ll do my best. Actually, I was in bad shape before I went in that day [Great Muta Bye Bye]. I had back pain. I don’t know what triggered it, but I was out of shape. Knee pain and such is chronic pain and I’m used to it, but muscles hurt like hell. I think I put extra strain on my knee and hip joints by protecting them. I feel like I’ve been given a test by the wrestling Gods. I don’t know what to do. I train only my upper body, but it’s really hard to do that too. It’s stressing me out,” he said.

Muto is set to face Naito in his retirement match on February 21.