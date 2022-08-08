Logan Paul
Real name: Logan Alexander Paul
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 200 lbs.
Date of birth: April 1, 1995
From: Westlake, Ohio
Pro debut: 2021
Trained by: WWE Performance Center
Biography
– Paul is best known for his Youtube career, but has also dabbled in boxing prior to beginning his wrestling career
– Paul made an appearance on Smackdown in April 2021, accompanying Sami Zayn
– At WrestleMania 37, Paul was in Zayn’s corner for his match against Kevin Owens. After the match, Owens hit Paul with a stunner
– On the September 3, 2021 episode of Smackdown, Paul guested on The KO Show and helped Happy Corbin attack Kevin Owens
– At WrestleMania 38, Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik), but Miz attacked Paul after the match
– On June 30, 2022, it was announced that Paul had signed a ‘multi-event’ deal with WWE
– At Summerslam 2022, Paul defeated The Miz