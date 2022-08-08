Logan Paul

Real name: Logan Alexander Paul

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of birth: April 1, 1995

From: Westlake, Ohio

Pro debut: 2021

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Biography

– Paul is best known for his Youtube career, but has also dabbled in boxing prior to beginning his wrestling career

– Paul made an appearance on Smackdown in April 2021, accompanying Sami Zayn

– At WrestleMania 37, Paul was in Zayn’s corner for his match against Kevin Owens. After the match, Owens hit Paul with a stunner

– On the September 3, 2021 episode of Smackdown, Paul guested on The KO Show and helped Happy Corbin attack Kevin Owens

– At WrestleMania 38, Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik), but Miz attacked Paul after the match

– On June 30, 2022, it was announced that Paul had signed a ‘multi-event’ deal with WWE

– At Summerslam 2022, Paul defeated The Miz