Dexter Lumis receives WWE contract on Raw

Dexter Lumis has finally earned his WWE contract, at least in the storylines.

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Lumis defeated The Miz in an Anything Goes match. Per the stipulation, Lumis is now an official WWE Superstar. The Miz tried to weasel out of the match once again, with a fake injury, but Adam Pearce foiled his plans. Pearce then watched the match from ringside, with Lumis’ contract on display. Lumis signed the contract after the match, and Pearce ended up giving him the bag of money that The Miz brought out with him. Lumis began handing out money to younger fans at ringside, until The Miz attacked from behind, and even took some money back from a fan. The segment ended with Miz turning around on the stage to a superkick from Johnny Gargano. Gargano handed money back to one fan, and then shared a thumbs up and an embrace with Lumis.

The months-long Lumis vs. Miz feud is expected to come to an end, but it looks like Miz vs. Gargano may continue.