LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW opens up with a look at how the War Games main event ended on Saturday. We’re now live from backstage at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia as we see The Bloodline arriving – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. They’re all laughing and on the same page.

– Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW as we get a live look at the packed crowd inside the Norfolk Scope Arena. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They send us right to the ring.

– We go right to the ring as Becky Lynch makes her way out for her red brand return while Mike Rome does the introduction.

The music stops and a “Becky!” chant starts. Lynch announces that The Man has come back around to Norfolk. She says it feels so good to be back and say welcome to Monday Night RAW. Lynch says she missed the fans. A “welcome back!” chant starts up. Lynch goes on about loving the fans, but says this just doesn’t feel right. The Man is of the people, and she needs to be with the people. She enters the crowd and greets several fans.

Lynch stops and talks to a fan named Bobby, who is an X-Men fan, and Lynch likes him for that. Lynch says coming back in WarGames was the most brutal way she could come back and she wouldn’t have it any other way. She talks to a fan named Zachary next and talks about how she’s ready to go through hell and jump off cages to take care of business, and there’s a lot of business to take care of. Lynch talks about how the industry has changed, she’s seen faces come and return since she’s been gone, and she’s ready to smack all of those faces. She goes on about WarGames but the music interrupts and out comes Bayley with a mic.

Fans boo as Bayley speaks from ringside, while Lynch looks on from the crowd. Bayley is now in the ring, calling the fans idiot peasants. Bayley was tired of hearing Lynch go on and on about how she put her body on the line for the people. Bayley says she’s been doing the same since… fans interrupt with a “Becky!” chant. Bayley says she’s been doing everything Lynch did and more for the past 4 months, and you idiots have no appreciation for a role model. Fans boo some more. Lynch tells Bayley to never call Bobby a peasant. Fans chant for Lynch again. Bayley tells Bob he sucks, but Lynch disagrees. Lynch taunts Bayley for her losses now, and calls her a loser.

Lynch says Bayley and her lackeys started this months ago, and she thought she ended it at War Games, but if Bayley wants, she’ll come to the ring and fight. Bayley says that’s big talk for someone in the crowd. Bob tells Lynch to go kick Bayley’s butt. Lynch heads down the steps but here comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, walking down the steps towards Lynch. Lynch brawls with them on the stairs. Bayley now helps them chase Lynch up into the concourse area. They toss Lynch over a merchandise table. Lynch starts throwing items and fighting all three of Damage CTRL off. Bayley with a Money In the Bank lunch box shot over Lynch’s back. There’s merchandise everywhere. Bayley pounds on Lynch but Lynch slams her face into the floor. Security and referees show up now to try and restore order. We hear fans chanting for Lynch in the arena. Fans are watching the fight on the concourse from a distance.

– The announcers show us a Violent Night-sponsored look back at Mia Yim’s return and role in The O.C. and The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley vs. Mia Yim

We go back to the ring and out comes Rhea Ripley with Dominik Mysterio. They stop at ringside and Ripley whispers something in Dominik’s ear. They then laugh and Ripley poses on the apron. Out next comes “Michin” Mia Yim by herself.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Ripley smiles at Yim. They lock up and tangle into the corner. Yim backs up after a warning, but Ripley shoves her. They go at it and Yim takes control, launching Ripley across the ring. Ripley regroups with Mysterio at ringside as the referee counts. Ripley takes her time coming back in, and they lock up.

Ripley with a knee to the gut, then a takedown. Ripley rams Yim into the corner and hits her with shoulder thrusts. Ripley man-handles Yim in the corner and the referee warns her. Yim fights out of the corner with kicks. Yim with the Tarantula submission on the ropes. Ripley gets out but Yim trips her from the floor. Dominik approaches Yim at ringside. Ripley comes from behind but Yim decks her and rolls her back in. Yim follows and ducks a clothesline, then tackles Ripley with strikes. Ripley kicks Yim away, kicks her in the gut, and then levels her with a clothesline. Dominik plays to the crowd for boos.

Ripley with body shots, then she man-handles Yim on the middle rope. Ripley whips Yim hard into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Ripley with forearms to the back and another hard whip into the turnbuckles to put Yim back down. Ripley with a long vertical suplex in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Dominik barks at the referee. Ripley mounts Yim from behind on the mat, decking her and slamming her face in the mat. Ripley yells in Yim’s face now, then poses over her and talks some trash to boos.

Ripley continues smacking Yim around to keep her down. Yim fights back with knees to the face, then kicks. Yim levels Riply with a big kick. Yim telels Ripley she talks too much, then hits a dropkick into the corner. Fans pop as Yim charges but gets sent to the apron. Yim fights in from the apron with a tornado DDT but Ripley kicks out at 2.

Ripley blocks Eat Defeat and drops Yim with a DDT. Ripley rolls to the floor to regroup. Yim is preparing to run the ropes for a dive, but Dominik distracts her from the apron. Yim slams Dominik into the ring and backs him into the corner but Ripley makes the save. She beats Ripley down. Dominik is about to get involved again until the music hits and out comes AJ Styles to make the save. AJ rushes into the ring to tackle Dominik as the bell hits.

No Contest

– After the bell, Damian Priest and Finn Balor also rush the ring to attack AJ. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson rush in next and now we have a big brawl going on. The O.C. is left alone in the ring. The Judgment Day regroups at ringside as fans chant for The O.C. AJ takes the mic and asks where they’re going. He thought this was over at Survivor Series but he was wrong, but this will end tonight. AJ proposes a 4 vs. 4 match. A referee hits the ring and The Judgment Day runs back down. The two teams brawl in the ring now.

The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

AJ Styles knocks Finn Balor from the ring as the action breaks down, then flies out and decks him with a Phenomenal Forearm. Karl Anderson sends Dominik Mysterio into the crowd while Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim brawl at ringside. Luke Gallows slams Damian Priest on the steel ramp.

AJ brings Balor back in as the bell hits. Balor dropkicks AJ. AJ blocks a suplex attempt and nails one of his own in the middle of the ring. AJ with a backbreaker to Balor to prevent a tag. AJ takes Balor to the corner and in comes Anderson to take over. Gallows takes over and works Balor over for a side-slam and a 2 count. Gallows rocks Balor with an uppercut in the corner. Anderson tags in and hits a running corner kick to Balor. AJ tags in and levels Balor in the corner. Gallows tags in and nails a corner splash to Balor. Gallows with a scoop slam to Balor but he escapes.

Priest tags in and attacks Gallows, beating him against the ropes. Priest rocks Gallows and hits the flying back elbow into the corner. Gallows blocks a suplex, then Priest blocks a suplex. Priest with a Bell Clap and more strikes. Priest with big kicks as they trade strikes now. Gallows with a running back splash in the corner. Priest charges and rocks Gallows with a big right hand. Gallows catches Priest and plants him face-first into the mat. Gallows goes for the Chokebomb but he drops Priest as Dominik rushes in. Priest drops Gallows. Balor tags in and unloads on Gallows in the corner. Dominik tags in and takes over on Gallows.

Balor with a quick tag and more offense on Gallows in their corner. Priest tags in and rocks Gallows for a 2 count. Gallows rocks Priest and boots him. Anderson comes in but gets briefly caught in the ropes. Anderson unloads on Priest now. Priest misses in the corner and Anderson chops away. Dominik runs in but Anderson nails a big Spinebuster after dropping Balor when he also ran in. Anderson with a senton to Balor. Priest levels Anderson with a clothesline for 2. Priest grounds Anderson now and slows him down as fans rally. Anderson fights off his opponents from their corner. Priest blocks a tag and rams Anderson into the turnbuckles. Balor with a quick tag and some stomps. Dominik with a quick tag and a stomp to Anderson. Balor with a backbreaker and he holds it there for Priest to hit the follow-up. Anderson kicks out at 2.

Ripley also gets in on the action, holding Anderson while Dominik rocks him. Balor grounds Anderson and chops away in the corner now. Balor misses in the corner and Anderson nails a neckbreaker from out of nowhere. Dominik comes back in to boos. He goes for the Three Amigos suplex as the boos get louder. Dominik does the taunt for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, as does Ripley, but Anderson kicks out. Balor comes back in to keep the assault going on Anderson.

Balor taunts The O.C. while keeping Anderson down. Balor calls for the Styles Clash but Anderson avoids it. AJ tags in and decks AJ, then Priest. AJ with the sliding forearm to Balor. AJ knocks Priest tot he floor, and Gallows rushes over and tackles him onto the announce table. AJ rocks Balor from the apron, then nails Dominik with a sliding knee as he tries to attack. AJ with the moonsault into an inverted DDT on Balor. Balor kicks out at 2 as Ripley runs in and kicks AJ.

Fans boo Ripley now as AJ can’t believe it. AJ catches a kick from Ripley, allowing Balor to roll AJ up for 2. Balor drops AJ with Slingblade out of nowhere. Yim begs for the tag now as fans rally. Yim and Ripley tag in, and they go at it. Yim drops Ripley first, then dropkicks her. Yim unloads on Ripley and nails a running knee while she is on her knees. Yim is fired up as fans cheer her on. Yim with a running big boot in the corner, then a corner cannonball. Ripley retreats to the floor. Yim with a suicide dive to Ripley on the floor.

Anderson and Gallows end up double teaming Priest now but Dominik saves him from a Magic Killer. Priest with a big chokeslam to Anderson but AJ follows up with a Phenomenal Forearm for a big pop Balor drops AJ. Yim tuns Balor around as he plays to the crowd, then slams him in the middle of the ring for a big pop. Yim kicks Dominik, then goes for a DDT but Ripley saves him from behind. Ripley with Riptide for the pin to win.

Winners: The O.C.

– After the match, The O.C. regroups as the music hits. We go to replays. The O.C. stands tall and celebrates as The Judgment Day stares them down.

– We see video from earlier today of Byron Saxton talking to The Street Profits as they arrived to the arena. Montez Ford said while they’re back, everything has change but that changes tonight because The Street Profits are back in business and… Chad Gable interrupts, and Otis is with him. Gable shoosh’s them and talks about how he’s been improving while they’ve been away doing whatever. Gable says he requested a match for tonight, and Alpha Academy will put The Street Profits back on the shelf for good. The Profits crack jokes on Gable’s size now. Ford says they will beat Alpha Academy again tonight, because they are up and they want the smoke.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Fans cheer them on as they head to the ring.

Jimmy Uso takes the mic and announces that The Bloodline is in your city. Jey Uso talks about how they went to war in War Games, it was probably one of the worst matches of their career. He says he probably broke his hand for real, but you see who was standing tall. Jimmy says for the first time ever, there are no cracks in The Bloodline, but someone in the back is mad – Kevin Owens. Jimmy says Owens is mad because Sami isn’t his dog, he’s their dog. Sami is fired up as fans chant “Ucey!” now. Sami thanks Jimmy for accepting him since day one and being down, accepting him. Sami tells Jey he knows the past six months haven’t been easy, Jey didn’t always trust or like him, but at War Games, the way Jey accepted him into the family, the way he embraced him at the end of the match… that was Ucey!

Fans chant again as Jey continues looking straight ahead. Sami makes it clear that they are on the same page moving forward for any Bloodline business that has to be handled. Sami offers his hand and Jey shakes it, then Jey hugs Sami for a big pop. Sami calls Jimmy over and all three hug now. They invite Solo over but he’s not interested. The music interrupts and out comes Owens.

Sami tells Owens to stop on the stage, before he does something stupid like try and come fight Sami. Owens says that’s not why he’s out here at all. Owens says he’s here to tell Sami that he totally gets it, he really does, he completely understands why Sami chose to do what he did on Saturday. Owens asks how many times in their careers did he do the exact same thing to Sami, turn on him and stab him in the back. Owens isn’t mad and can’t blame Sami one bit. Owens isn’t here to fight Sami, he’s here for the exact opposite. Owens can’t help but think how for 20 years, their careers have been linked but after Saturday, Owens doesn’t want to fight Sami or team with him, doesn’t want to ride to shows with him, he’s just done. Owens just doesn’t want anything to do with Sami. Sami smirks in the ring. Sami says that’s fine because he feels the exact same way. He’s OK if he’s never in the same room as Owens ever again because he doesn’t need Owens anymore, he has family now.

Owens is genuinely happy for Sami because finally everyone can see just how great Sami is, which Owens has known for 20 years. He loves to see Sami get the recognition he deserves, but it doesn’t matter how many times they tell Sami he’s in The Bloodline or how many times he calls them family, just member you’re not their real blood, and you never will be. Fans boo. Jey tells Sami to not worry about Owens, Owens is just mad because he has no family around him. Jey says if Owens has a problem with Sami, he has a problem with Jey now. Owens said he’s done with Sami Uso, not Jey Uso, and he will kick Jey’s ass any day of the week. Owens challenges Jey to meet him in the ring later tonight. Jey says he pinned Owens in War Games, and will do the same tonight. Jey accepts the challenge and drops the mic. Owens looks on from the stage as his music starts up.

– We see how Damage CTRL attacked Candice LeRae backstage last month. LeRae is walking by herself backstage now. Cathy Kelley stops her and welcomes her back to RAW. Kelley asks LeRae how she’s feeling. LeRae talks about how she hasn’t been on RAW for very long, she came in with a smile on her face and was just trying to get a feel for everything, then Damage CTRL attacked and injured her, and she doesn’t know why. LeRae takes the mic from Kelley, changes her tune, and reintroduces herself, saying she’s the woman who’s going to take out Dakota Kai tonight. LeRae storms off.

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups fall as Ford and Dawkins run into the crowd to celebrate with fans. They then hit the ring to finish their entrance. Out next comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable and Otis. We go to the first commercial of the night at 9pm.