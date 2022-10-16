WWE News and Notes

– Bryan Alvarez reports that WWE plans to make significant changes to PLEs in 2023, which would likely involve more international events & less gimmick shows.

– A few months ago, NJPW and Stardom announced the IWGP Women’s Championship. The first champion will be crowned on November 20th on the NJPW and Stardom joint promoted Historic X-Over. Sasha Banks recently posted a matchcard featuring herself and Kairi Sane which The Pirate Princess would respond to…

– According to PWInsider, Roman Reigns is set to appear on the October 28 episode of SmackDown, as well as the October 31 episode of Raw, ahead of his match with Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. After Crown Jewel, Reigns is set to appear on the November 11 and November 18 episodes of SmackDown, seemingly implying that he will be featured on Survivor Series in some capacity. Reigns however is not set for the November 25 episode of SmackDown.

– Bray Wyatt’s vignette from SmackDown had an Erick Rowan reference.











