Notes on Bray Wyatt and Steve Maclin

– Kyle Scarborough, who designed Bray Wyatt’s Fiend mask, tweeted this photo over the past weekend.

This comes on the heels of WWE playing the vocal track for Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” during a commercial break on Friday’s “SmackDown”.

It was only done for the live crowd in attendance but, obviously, WWE did this to gain social media buzz.

The company also played the vocal track at a live event on Saturday during the shows intermission.

WWE played “White Rabbit” again at the live event in Oakland 🐇 📸: @realmattkempke pic.twitter.com/b8Kp67oXfg — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 19, 2022

– Impact Wrestling’s Steve Maclin did an interview with Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about the upcoming Barbed Wire Massacre match against Moose and Sami Callihan at Victory Road just weeks before his wedding to fellow Impact Wrestling star, Deonna Purrazzo.

“I am going to get cut, I am going to bleed, I am probably gonna fall off of something, I don’t know.

“I just have the plan of knowing my body is gonna hurt the next day and it’s going to take time off of our careers, probably.

“But, it’s gonna be one of those matches where I feel the three of us will go out there and show out but also tell the story we have been telling.”