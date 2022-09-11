Notes on Madcap Moss, Tenille Dashwood, Paul Heyman, Millie McKenzie, more

– Happy 57th birthday to Paul Heyman.

– Congratulations to New Elevation (UK) Womens Champion Millie McKenzie

– Terri Runnels announced….

I'll see you in October…it's been a while GA! #Soon 🤗🥰😘 pic.twitter.com/5Sueows2Uu — Terri Runnels (@TheTerriRunnels) September 11, 2022

– As previously noted, Tenille Dashwood’s Impact Wrestling contract expired. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Madcap Moss commented on her Dashwood possibly returning to WWE…

“I may be accused of being a bit biased, as we are dating but I would love to see Tenille Dashwood back in WWE — Emma, formerly known as Emma and I would love to see — I think she’s got a lot to offer and I think she was one of the originals that helped put the women’s division on the map… I think she’s great in the ring too and I would love to see her come back.”

(quote credit: PostWrestling.com)

