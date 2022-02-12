News on the New Day and Mo of Men on a Mission

– Fightful Select reports that Vince has issued one of his nutty edicts, decreeing that Kofi Kingston and Big E not be called “New Day,” but rather be referred to by their names as a duo (King Woods is still out with an injury).

The report says he was “adamant” about this renaming. This message apparently didn’t reach everyone though, as the tandem was referenced as New Day on WWE’s YouTube channel initially, but that has since been corrected. This continued Friday, as the tron graphics called them “The New Day,” but the chyron and announcers clearly branded them, “Kofi Kingston & Big E.

– It was reported last month that Bobby Horne, better known to wrestling fans as Mo of Men on a Mission, was hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the former WWF Tag Team Champion was released from the hospital late last week. It was said that he is believed to be over the worst of his battle with the virus. He was taken from the ICU to a medical rehab facility. He is using an oxygen tank and is on antibiotics, but his kidneys are better and he doesn’t need dialysis anymore.

According to the last word, he’s improving every day.