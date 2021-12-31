Jungle Boy and Tay Conti lead AEW’s top 10 chart for most matches in 2021

Jungle Boy and Tay Conti had the most matches in All Elite Wrestling in 2021 across Dynamite, Rampage, the two Dark shows, and pay-per-views according to data collected by CageMatch.net.

In total, the 24-year-old Jungle Boy and 26-year-old Conti wrestled 53 times during this calendar year, with Conti having her final match of the year airing tonight on Rampage. Evil Uno of The Dark Order was second with 52 matches and Max Caster was third with 51.

Nyla Rose, Orange Cassidy, and Serpentico tied in fourth place with 50 matches each and Penta El Zero M and 10 of The Dark Order wrapped up the top five with 47 matches each.

Finishing the top 10 list are Anthony Bowens and Matt Sydal in sixth with 46 matches, Thunder Rosa in seventh with 45 matches, Brian Pillman Jr and Isiah Kassidy in eighth with 44 matches each, Red Velvet in ninth with 43, and Alex Reynolds, Eddie Kingston, and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order in tenth place with 42 matches each.