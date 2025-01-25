Notes on Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, and Charlotte Flair

– Nia Jax shared her mixed feelings about Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in, expressing both pride and lingering hurt. She admitted, “There is part of me that is a little proud of her because I taught her well, I can’t lie. The betrayal still eats at me. She definitely shouldn’t be sitting comfortably.” Reflecting on the moment, Jax said, “I thought it was beautiful. I’m torn. It was a beautiful moment to watch my Tiffy become champion. Being at the other end of it, did it hurt a little bit? Yes, but watching the reaction of the crowd when she hit me on the back, when I was watching back and reactions, I couldn’t even hear myself in that moment.” Despite the personal sting, she praised Stratton’s execution, adding, “It was beautiful. It was beautiful that everybody was like, ‘Oh, it’s not going to happen.’ She played it perfectly. I have to give her, her flowers on that one.”

Source: Stay Busy with Armon Sadler

– Liv Morgan comments on appearing on SmackDown this week and pinning Bianca Belair

Not even my show but I am the star

Go figure ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2ZdbR16yRL — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 25, 2025

– Charlotte Flair comments on her return to WWE at The Royal Rumble after SmackDown this week

I come back harder than a 90’s trend— https://t.co/YmhBHkC9RP — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 25, 2025

