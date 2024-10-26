Spoilers: Smackdown taping results for November 1

With WWE heading to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel next week, the November 1st 2024 edition of Smackdown was taped after the October 25th Smackdown. With WWE producing two shows in one night, the October 25th Smackdown started early and aired on a tape delay

Here are spoilers for November 1st courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson…

* Street Profits with B-Fab defeated Pretty Deadly.

* IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair, Lash Legend and Piper Niven.

* Faceoff between WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Jax cut a promo promising to win the title. This brought out Liv and Dominik Mysterio. Jax thinks she’s special but she’s not. Liv knows what it takes to be Champion. She knows what it takes to win because she beat Jax the last time they wrestled. She said if anyone will be Champion, it will be Liv Morgan. Tiffany Stratton came out and said it’s going to be Tiffy Time at Crown Jewel. She said she will cash in on Crown Jewel. Tiffany said she hasn’t made a decision on who to cash in on yet. She wondered if she cashed in on Liv if that meant Dom would come with her as she needs a little dirty in her life. Liv said she looks like she has enough dirty in her life. Tiffany nailed Liv. That ended the segment. Nick Aldis came out as they were changing the ring out that Stratton would have face Morgan “right now.”

* Liv Morgan pinned Tiffany Stratton. Nia laid out Morgan after.

* Naomi and Bayley defeated Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.

* Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso came out for a promo. Jimmy said that he needs Roman to drop the beef with Jey Uso. Jimmy said he squashed his beef and he’s asking Roman to make up with him as well. If they aren’t strong like they need to be, they will lose at Crown Jewel. Roman asked for the mic but Jey came out before Roman could speak.

Jey said he took this match and fight to get back at Solo. He said the family isn’t all the way fixed yet and it’s taking all he has just to stand next to them. He hasn’t forgotten what they did to him physically, emotionally and mentally. He said he still showed up because that’s what family does. Roman listened with his head down. Jey said he stands here as Roman’s equal. All three of them are equals and can stand together and run things the way they used to back in the day.

Jey said if he’s treated with even the slightest disrespect he is gone and if Roman doesn’t like this, he can walk top. Or he can act like his cousin and stand together at Crown Jewel. He asked Roman if they were going to do it or not.

Roman took the mic and considered before saying YEET. All three stood together in solidarity with their arms raised.

* Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton defeated GUNTHER & Ludvig Kaiser.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

