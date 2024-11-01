WWE SmackDown returns with a taped show tonight at 8/7c on FOX from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser & Gunther, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan come face-to-face, Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso seeking an apology from Roman Reigns.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, November 1, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 11/1/24

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then shoot inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where we see a close-up shot of the WWE Crown Jewel Championship on a podium in the ring.

Nia Jax, Liv Morgan & Tiffany Stratton Kick Things Off

The theme for Nia Jax hits and out comes the WWE Women’s Champion to kick off this week’s show. She talks about getting what she wants and then Liv Morgan comes out with Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez. Liv boasts beating Nia the last time they were in the ring.

As they continue bickering back-and-forth, Tiffany Stratton’s theme hits and the Brooklyn crowd pops big. Out she comes with her Money In The Bank briefcase. She teases cashing in on either of them, to the dismay of Nia and laughter of Liv, who taunts Nia for not even being able to trust those around her.

Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffy-Time asks Liv if she wins her title, does Dom-Dom come with her? “I could use a little Dirty in my life.” Stratton blasts Liv after she tells her she has enough dirty in her life. Fans chant Tiffy-Time as Stratton stares her down at ringside. The show heads into a commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Morgan and Stratton duking it out in the ring and learn from Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary that the match was made official, and started, during the break.

After some back-and-forth action, we see Morgan pull off the victory. Afterwards, Morgan lays out Stratton with the Money In The Bank briefcase. Nia then gets it and lays out Liv, Rodriguez and Dom with it. She hits Liv with her finisher to end the post-match scene.

Winner: Liv Morgan

The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly

We see footage of the Triple H and Randy Orton segment from last week and then a new video from Kevin Owens in a car. He tells Randy Orton he didn’t want to hurt him, but now he’s going to. He tells him it’s his fault. He did this to us. He’ll see him on Saturday.

Back inside the arena, The Street Profits head to the ring for our second match of the evening. As they settle inside the squared circle accompanied by B-Fab, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Pretty Deadly come out with Playbills for Pretty Deadly: The Musical and a CD with songs from it that they give Lin-Manuel Miranda in the front row. The bell sounds and after a decent, but pretty brief match, Street Profits get the win.

Winners: The Street Profits

Naomi & Bayley vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Backstage, Nia Jax questions Tiffany Stratton about saying she would cash-in on her. Tiffy tells Nia she just wanted Liv to think that, and that it’s all part of her plan. Naomi and Bayley walk up, and Naomi gets in Nia’s face and tells her to keep her title warm for her.

They continue walking and head out to the ring for the next match of the evening. They settle inside as the show heads into another pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Indi Hartwell, who was among today’s three WWE releases, heads to the ring with Candice LeRae.

Hartwell and LeRae jump Naomi and Bayley before the bell, and the fight is on. After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth action, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as things continue inside the squared circle in this women’s tag-team contest.

As the show returns, we see things culminate with Naomi scoring the pin for her team. After she and Bayley get the win, Cole and Graves are shown on-camera to set up a video package looking at The Usos reuniting and how things have gone since then.

Winners: Naomi & Bayley

Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso Squash Things With “Main Event” Jey Uso

Cole and Graves are shown on-camera to set up a video package looking at The Usos reuniting and how things have gone since then. When it wraps up, the show heads into another commercial break. When we return, we hear the familiar sounds of Roman Reigns’ theme song.

Out comes “The Original Tribal Chief” with Jimmy Uso to a massive pop. They settle in the ring and Uso says, “Big Jim and The OTC are now in your city!” He tells Reigns he needs him to do what he did, and squash things once and for all with his cousin, “Main Event” Jey Uso.

As they continue to talk, “Main Event” Jey Uso’s music hits and the master of “YEET!” makes his way through a sea of berserk fans doing the wave with him. Epic entrance, as usual, for the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

