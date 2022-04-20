Real Name: Jessica Woynilko

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 143 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 5, 1999

From: Prior Lake, Minnesota

Pro Debut: November 2021

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move: Corkscrew Vader Bomb

Biography

– Prior to beginning her wrestling career, Woynilko was a competitive gymnast and bodybuilder

– Woynilko signed with WWE in August 2021 and was later given the ring name ‘Tiffany Stratton’

– Stratton made her first WWE appearance on the November 19, 2021 episode of 205 live, defeating Amari Miller

– Stratton made her official debut on the December 28, 2021 episode of NXT, defeating Fallon Henley