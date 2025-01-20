NXT stars show up at Genesis

As expected, TNA Genesis had the presence of NXT last night as the two brands will now be helping each other in talent exchanges who will appear on either Impact or NXT on CW on a regular basis.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis was the first one to show up in the pre-show and issued an open challenge to anyone in the back. Jake Something responded to the challenge and the two had a match which Something won.

Arianna Grace returned in her role as the liaison between TNA and NXT, a role she occupied a few months ago when this relationship was still in its early stages.

NXT Tag Team champions Nathan Frazier and Axiom took their spot at ringside before the match between The Hardys and The Rascalz for the TNA Tag Team titles kicked off. They also got involved in the action after Miguel hit them by mistake when he dove outside. The four of them were about to brawl but security intervened and took Fraxiom backstage.

And Cora Jade also made her presence felt when she came out to confront TNA Knockouts champion Masha Slamovich after her matc. Last week on NXT, Jade was giving the side eye to Slamovich who was sitting at ringside and now she returned the favor by showing up at a TNA show. The two then had a face-to-face in the middle of the ring.

