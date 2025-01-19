NXT presence expected at TNA Genesis tonight

An NXT presence is expected tonight at the TNA Genesis pay-per-view as the two promotions continue to work together following the multi-year partnership deal that was announced earlier this week.

The new promotional video hyping Genesis features the NXT logo and WWE is also promoting the pay-per-view through their social media channels. TNA went even a step further writing, “TNA Genesis. WWE NXT. This Sunday,” pretty much confirming that NXT talent will somehow be involved during the show.

It’s unclear who will be showing up at the Curtis Culwell Center tonight at this point as everything is being kept under wraps.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

