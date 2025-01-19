Fraxiom appears at TNA Genesis, will wrestle on Impact

Jan 19, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom arrived at TNA Genesis and got a front row seat to observe the title match between Hardys and Rascalz!

The NXT Tag Team Titles will be defended on this upcoming TNA Impact

