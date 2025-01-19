Fraxiom appears at TNA Genesis, will wrestle on Impact
NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom arrived at TNA Genesis and got a front row seat to observe the title match between Hardys and Rascalz!
The Rascalz inadvertently took out Fraxiom! @ZacharyWentz @TheTreyMiguel @WWEFrazer @Axiom_WWE @WWENXT
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+:
The NXT Tag Team Titles will be defended on this upcoming TNA Impact
BREAKING: @WWEFrazer and @Axiom_WWE will defend the @WWENXT Tag Team titles against @TheTreyMiguel and @ZacharyWentz THIS THURSDAY LIVE on #TNAiMPACT!
