TNA Genesis 2025 Preview

A full preview of the TNA Genesis 2025 PPV event.

TNA heads to PPV for the first time in 2025 with a stacked card for TNA Genesis. The event emanates from Curtis Calwell Center in Dallas, Texas and streams live on Triller TV and TNA Plus.

This is the first TNA event after the official announcement of a partnership with WWE and the NXT brand. Does that mean we’ll see NXT stars at Genesis? Time will tell.



TNA Genesis 2025 Full Match Card

Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry – TNA World Championship

Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace

Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary – Clockwork Orange Match for the TNA Knockouts Championship

Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana – “I Quit” Match

Moose vs. Ace Austin – X-Division Championship

The Hardys vs. The Rascalz – TNA World Tag Team Championships

Spitfire vs. Ash and Heather By Elegance – TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship

The System vs. Steve Maclin & Eric Young

