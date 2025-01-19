TNA Genesis 2025 Preview
A full preview of the TNA Genesis 2025 PPV event.
TNA heads to PPV for the first time in 2025 with a stacked card for TNA Genesis. The event emanates from Curtis Calwell Center in Dallas, Texas and streams live on Triller TV and TNA Plus.
This is the first TNA event after the official announcement of a partnership with WWE and the NXT brand. Does that mean we’ll see NXT stars at Genesis? Time will tell.
TNA Genesis 2025 Full Match Card
Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry – TNA World Championship
Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace
Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary – Clockwork Orange Match for the TNA Knockouts Championship
Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana – “I Quit” Match
Moose vs. Ace Austin – X-Division Championship
The Hardys vs. The Rascalz – TNA World Tag Team Championships
Spitfire vs. Ash and Heather By Elegance – TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship
The System vs. Steve Maclin & Eric Young