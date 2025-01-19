TNA, GENESIS 2025

Join us for up to the minute results from TNA, Genesis! Coverage will be ongoing, so check back often for a detailed recap. Will the WWE invade the TNA, now that the working agreement is official? Will JBL interfere in the World Title Match? So many questions will be answered tonight. Pre Show coverage begins at 7:30pm. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are on the call. Dallas, Texas will host the PPV.

TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry

Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Rosemary in Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun match

TNA World Tag Team Championship: Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Jody Threat & Dani Luna (c) vs. Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance

X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Ace Austin

I Quit match: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young & Steve Maclin

Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater (pre-show)

Pre Show

The Busted Open crew of Dave Legreca, Tommy Dreamer and Mark Henry join Gia Miller for a panel style forum. They discuss the card and each match, giving their predictions. They also mention the potential crossover with WWE. Just then Ashante Adonis comes out making fun of the Cowboys. He then issues an open challenge for anyone in the back. We get a taker to the challenge.

Match 1. Ashante Adonis VS Jake Something

Adonis strikes first with a stiff punch, but Jake hits a shoulder to take Adonis down. Adonis lands an air drop and then some stiff punches. Something then counters with a series of stiff shots in the corner. Adonis fights back shoulders Jake in the corner. Jake reverses a whip and spears Adonis. Adonis boots Jake, but eats a punch to the face while trying to jump off the top. Into the void and it is over.

Winner, Jake Something

Moose and JDC come out next. He enters telling everyone shut up. JDC says he is joining commentary on the next match. The Rascalz cut a backstage promo on the tag match with the Champs, The Hardys tonight.

Match 2. Frankie Kazarian VS Leon Slater

Kaz comes out first with his Call Your Shot Trophy. JDC decides to take his shirt off to relax at the announce table. Kaz hits arm drag arrogantly. He then slams him. Slater then returns the favor with the same moves. He dances and connects with a back thrust kick and back handspring elbow off the ropes. Kaz dumps Slater to the floor. Kaz stays in control and Russians Leon. JDC is hilarious on commentary. Kaz lands a spinning neckbreaker, slam and springboard legdrop. Slater hits a single leg dropkick, after being held in a side headlock for a few minutes. Slater then crossbodies Kaz off the top for two. Slater then delivers a one armed blue thunder bomb. Kaz counters with a slingshot cutter. Slater dumps Kaz to the floor, and then flies to the floor on him over the corner post. Back in the ring, Slater misses a 450 swanton when JDC distracts Slater. Kaz rolls Slater up for the pin with a handful of tights.

Winner, Frankie Kazarian

Main Card

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

