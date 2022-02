Real Name: Bianca Carelli

Height: 5’7″

Weight: ???

Date of Birth: 1996

From: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Pro Debut: June 9, 2018

Trained By: Tyson Dux

Finishing Move: STO

Biography

– Carelli is the real-life daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella

– Carelli holds a bachelor’s degree in biology

– Carelli made an appearance at the NWA EmPowerrr event in August 2021

– Carelli signed a WWE development deal in February 2022