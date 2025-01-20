Details on Britt Baker’s status with AEW, update on Allie Katch

– Wade Keller on Britt Baker: “She might be done with AEW. At least the feeling I’m getting from talking to people in AEW is Tony Khan might have her in the same category as some other wrestlers where they just don’t get phone calls and don’t get called in to show up. There is a lot of frustration with her. I’ve heard this pretty consistently, she’s wildly unpopular in the women’s locker room. One person said no one ever wants to see her come back, speaking of the women’s locker room.

From what I’m hearing, at least the attitude right now at the moment, the belief is Tony Khan is fed up enough that he’s just gonna focus his TV time on others. I don’t know what that means in terms of her pay and her contract and it’s possible eventually things will change. At this point in asking around, you should not expect to see her back imminently.”

– Allie Katch did suffer a broken leg last night:

*UPDATE*@AllieKATCH will be undergoing surgery for her leg injury in the next couple of days, ideally tomorrow. Thank you to everybody who has already donated, let’s help our girl Allie get back on her feet (literally) ASAP ❤️https://t.co/TM9pu3PfFX https://t.co/BWPwMAM28O — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) January 20, 2025

Let’s come together and support @AllieKATCH! She broke her leg last night in the middle of a match. She’s going to have expensive medical bills and obviously won’t be able to wrestle to make money. Allie’s one of the true hustlers on the indies. She’ll be back and better… pic.twitter.com/vP4NmC0NvN — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 20, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

