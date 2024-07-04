AEW Notes: Mustafa Ali At Dynamite, Tony Khan Appears Before Crowd, Britt Baker

– According to PWInsider.com, TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali was backstage at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on July 3 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Ali was there to meet with friends at the show because he lives in the area.

– It was confirmed that the story Britt Baker told on her Dynamite return appearance this week to explain her hiatus from AEW was “100% legitimate.”

– The 7/3 AEW taping ended with Tony Khan coming out and thanking everyone for coming.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

