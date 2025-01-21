Update on Britt Baker’s status with AEW

Bryan Alvarez shares an update on Britt Baker’s AEW status following recent backstage heat reports:

“There are people who don’t like Britt. The idea that nobody in the locker room likes Britt is absolutely not true.

“At the end of the day she’s not being used right now, most people don’t know why. Ultimately it’s Tony (Khan)’s decision whether she’s going to be used or not.

“Nobody I talked to, and there’s a lot of people who talk to Tony, nobody said she’s not coming back, it’s not like she’s never going to be used again.

“Her contract goes for quite a while, it’s just that she’s not being used right now.”

(source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

