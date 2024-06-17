Khan: “We’re happy to have MJF back in AEW I believe permanently”

Tony Khan couldn’t be happier.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, the AEW President spoke about MJF re-signing with AEW, and noted that he believes he is back with the company permanently.

“It’s really great,” Khan said of MJF being back on the scene. “It means a lot to have MJF in AEW. He has been a great world champion and one of our biggest stars. Having MJF on Wednesday nights every week on TBS is a big deal. He was in an altercation with Rush last week. One of our top international stars and a brutal pro wrestler. Rush will be in action this week surely beating the hell out of some poor kid from Iowa. I know MJF will be in the arena this week, so something to keep an eye on.”

Khan added, “MJF is one of our greatest stars. We’re happy to have MJF back in AEW I believe permanently.”

