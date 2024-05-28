Liv Morgan and Dom Mysterio kiss after WWE Raw

As seen during last night’s episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch in a steel cage match to retain her women’s world title. Dominik Mysterio came down to ringside at the end of the match and opened the cage door. Braun Strowman, who was looking for payback on Judgment Day, knocked into Dominik which caused Dominik to inadvertently slam the cage door into Becky’s face. Liv ended up escaping the cage to win.

As soon as the USA Network feed ended, Morgan went over to Mysterio and gave him a long kiss. Dominik didn’t appear to be happy about the kiss as Liv continued to celebrate her victory over Lynch.

