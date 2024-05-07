Note on WWE releasing Gable Steveson, Don Callis on TNA firing Scott D’Amore

– WWE released Gable Steveson from his WWE contract because he “wasn’t cutting it.”

“His contract was a very big money contract and he wasn’t cutting it.”

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio

– AEW’s Don Callis On Scott D’Amore: “I Don’t Shed a Tear for Multi-Millionaires”

The leader of the Don Callis family says he hasn’t spoken to his former TNA co-executive Vice President and did not know about his firing.

Callis was a guest on the Sunday Nights Main Event podcast, and shared his thoughts on D’Amore. “I don’t talk to Scott, so I don’t know. No, we’re not in touch anymore… If he lost his job, I don’t shed a tear because I don’t shed a tear for multi-millionaires…” said Callis.

Source: Sunday Nights Main Event

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

