Hager says Khan smokes weed with the boys (video), Strickland documentary in the works

May 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Uproxx revealed Swerve Strickland has a documentary series in the works, which began filming around the time of his match at AEW World’s End against Dustin Rhodes.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Jake Hager on Smoking Weed with Tony Khan

  1. Luke says:
    May 6, 2024 at 2:27 pm

    You’d think if Tony wanted the general public to know about this it already would. I can’t tell who’s stupider here, Hager, or Khan for paying him…
    Why did all the AEW fanboys get mad at Punk when he said Tony’s not a boss and don’t say a word when his own talent gives evidence of the same?

