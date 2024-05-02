Tiffany Stratton, Ernest Miller, and Bobby Fish notes

– Mariah May recently commented on comparisons to Tiffany Stratton, noting that she doesn’t mind them because Stratton is ‘great’. In an interview with Comicbook.com (via Fightful), Stratton noted that the feeling is mutual, although she thinks the comparisons between the two are ‘annoying’.

She said: “Obviously, it’s annoying. Just because we have the same colored hair does not mean we look alike, or we’re stealing each other’s gimmicks or styles. I get compared to so many other people. Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair. Honestly, I think everyone is on their own path. I think Mariah May is amazing. I think she’s such a great wrestler, she’s gorgeous. Yeah, it can be annoying, for sure. I feel like wrestling fans are going to be wrestling fans, and everyone’s always a copy of this person, or, ‘This person’s imitating this person.’ So it’s nothing new, to be honest.“

– Chicago, IL – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Bobby Fish vs. AKIRA at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of the AZTECA LUCHA event from the sold out Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

This middleweight bout is a part of the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of the event.

– MLW also announced:

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced legend Ernest “The Cat” Miller as a participant in the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

Ernest "The Cat" Miller enters Battle RIOT VI in Atlanta, June 1 MLW today announced legend Ernest “The Cat” Miller as a participant in the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Grab tickets at https://t.co/zYru9V4AzD and at… pic.twitter.com/9sVQxQZUBY — MLW (@MLW) May 2, 2024

