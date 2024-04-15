WWE News and Notes

– According to a report from Fightful Select, there was supposed to be some integration of WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita in a segment during WrestleMania that ultimately did not take place. No specific details of the planned segment were provided.

– Pete Dunne has been the producer for most of the matches during the WWE Speed tournament.

– Via Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Garcia (Bella) says she was close to calling Tony Khan and committing to AEW after being inspired by Mercedes Mone’s debut promo.

– Mark Henry posted….

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

