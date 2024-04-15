WWE News and Notes

Apr 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to a report from Fightful Select, there was supposed to be some integration of WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita in a segment during WrestleMania that ultimately did not take place. No specific details of the planned segment were provided.

Pete Dunne has been the producer for most of the matches during the WWE Speed tournament.

– Via Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Garcia (Bella) says she was close to calling Tony Khan and committing to AEW after being inspired by Mercedes Mone’s debut promo.

Mark Henry posted….

