Dijak makes a prediction about Cody Rhodes, plus notes on Nick Khan, Damian Priest, more

Apr 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Dijak makes a bold prediction…

Cody Rhodes (via The Pat McAfee Show) says it would be special to bring back the Winged Eagle belt, but reiterates that he’s not in-charge and that it’s up to Triple H to make it happen.

Sports Illustrated reports one of Nick Khan’s potential explorations is to engineer a collaboration between WWE and other professional wrestling promotions.

Damian Priest is the first Puerto Rican World Champion since Pedro Morales won the WWWF Championship in 1971.

