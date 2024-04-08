Dijak makes a prediction about Cody Rhodes, plus notes on Nick Khan, Damian Priest, more

– Dijak makes a bold prediction…

It won’t be tomorrow, it won’t be next week, it won’t be next month, might not even be next year… but one day you guys are gonna turn so hard on Cody and boo his ass out of the building and when that day comes all I’m going to do is reference this post and tell you I was right. — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) April 8, 2024

– Cody Rhodes (via The Pat McAfee Show) says it would be special to bring back the Winged Eagle belt, but reiterates that he’s not in-charge and that it’s up to Triple H to make it happen.

– Sports Illustrated reports one of Nick Khan’s potential explorations is to engineer a collaboration between WWE and other professional wrestling promotions.

– Damian Priest is the first Puerto Rican World Champion since Pedro Morales won the WWWF Championship in 1971.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

