Nick Khan is President of WWE. He joined the company in 2020 as President & Chief Revenue Officer.

Khan, a former practicing attorney, transitioned to International Creative Management in 2006 where he launched their Sports Media department.

In 2012, Khan moved to CAA where he became the Co-Head of the Television Department. During his tenure there, Khan continued to represent several broadcasters while also representing WWE, the Southeastern Conference, Top Rank Boxing and many others, helping to negotiate media deals on their behalf.

Following the WWE/Endeavour merger, it was announced that Khan would stay on as President of WWE, working under Ari Emanual and Vince McMahon