Nick Aldis and Rhea Ripley notes

– During a recent appearance on United States Champion Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley revealed that Damian Priest is still waiting for the perfect opportunity to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Ripley made it clear that Priest may decided to cash-in on Logan Paul.

She said: “I don’t know we’re still waiting for the perfect opportunity, the perfect time. All the stars have to align, you know. I would watch out if I were you… I don’t know they’re all up for grabs, fam. They’re all up for grabs, you never know.”

– Nick Aldis shoots on Triple H making him SmackDown GM…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

