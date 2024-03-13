Bully Ray on the state of the IC title, Matt Cardona open to wrestling Mick Foley

– Matt Cardona has put himself forward for Mick Foley’s last ever wrestling match, and says “it’s no secret” he’s “been politicking for” the bout.

Foley plans to wrestle one final death match before calling it quits for good. Part of the legend’s thought process is that training for the occasion will help him shed some weight – Mick claims he needs something like that to motivate him in the gym.

Cardona told Sports Illustrated that he’s 100% up for being Foley’s last dance. Previously, Matt had walked into the Hammerstein Ballroom wearing flannel that said, “F*ck Mick Foley” on it, so he’s clearly been waiting on a moment like this for ages.

The ex-WWE star (and one-time artist formerly known as Zack Ryder) also said the bout would go down as “the biggest match in the history of independent pro wrestling”. There’s nothing official here yet, but both sides have been doing a lot of talking.

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the state of the state of the Intercontinental title since Gunther won it in 2022…

“The championship is hot because once Triple H fully took over creative, even before he fully took it over, even when Vince disappeared the first time, I felt that they were putting a lot of shine and heaping a lot of praise and credibility on the IC Championship. Vince [McMahon] came back, Gunther was still staying the course, Vince leaves again, and I think Hunter has really put the pedal to the metal with this championship.

“Because I believe he believes that if there is a championship out there, it has to mean something. You know how I feel about championships of professional wrestling. There are entirely too many championships that mean absolutely nothing and don’t have a carved-out identity. The IC Championship now has a definitive, carved-out identity, the same for us when we were kids.”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)

