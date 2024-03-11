Bianca Belair would like to see Natalya in the WWE HOF, note on Kazuchika Okada’s heel turn

– While speaking with Justin LaBar on Exposing the IWC X account, Bianca Belair revealed that she would like to see Natalya get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as an active competitor.

She said: ”I can’t wait for one of the women like Nattie, if you look at Nattie’s resume and what she’s done and how long she has been here, I’d love to see her one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame and but still go to and have a match at WrestleMania like Rey Mysterio. I love when they are inducted into the Hall of Fame and still be backstage with us.”

– Fightful reports Kazuchika Okada turning heel and joining the Elite has been planned since before Okada joined the company.

Tony Khan has reportedly long believed that Okada could be a big heel star in America for AEW. Based on their long-standing relationship with Okada, Khan believed Okada would have great chemistry with the Young Bucks.

Company officials are delighted with Okada’s performance as a heel thus far, particularly his facial expressions in the spot.

The company felt it was important to debut Okada shortly after Sting’s retirement as a big spot needed to be filled.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

