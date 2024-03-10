AEW News and Notes
– Sting’s daughter Gracie was in attendance for his big retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, in addition to his two sons, who came out dressed up in his old nWo Wolfpac black-and-red and “Surfer” Sting attire for his ring entrance.
– MJF pulled out of another appearance this week, as he cancelled his scheduled booking to appear at the Lexington Toy & Comic Con event this weekend. Swerve Strickland was put in for the appearance as his replacement.
– Tony Khan has announced:
THIS Wednesday, 3/13 on TBS Boston, MA
Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite AEW Big Business 8pm ET/7pm CT
The Elite Kazuchika Okada + The Young Bucks
vs
Continental Crown Champion
Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston + Penta El Zero M + PAC
Big Business in Boston
on #AEWDynamite
Big Business in Boston on AEW Dynamite THIS WEDNESDAY
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 10, 2024
– Also announced…
New match official for Big Bu$iness:
Jericho & HOOK vs Gates of Agony.#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/lUMRBrdHrz
— (@WrestlingCovers) March 10, 2024
credit: Fightful