AEW News and Notes

Mar 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Sting’s daughter Gracie was in attendance for his big retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, in addition to his two sons, who came out dressed up in his old nWo Wolfpac black-and-red and “Surfer” Sting attire for his ring entrance.

MJF pulled out of another appearance this week, as he cancelled his scheduled booking to appear at the Lexington Toy & Comic Con event this weekend. Swerve Strickland was put in for the appearance as his replacement.

Tony Khan has announced:

– Also announced…

credit: Fightful

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Francine

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal