AEW News and Notes

– Athena vs. Hikaru Shida for the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship has been announced for ROH “Supercard of Honor” on April 5 in Philadelphia, PA.

Hikaru Shida vs. Athena announced for ROH Supercard of Honor! pic.twitter.com/GrSYQI2hbx — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 8, 2024

– Despite the setup on last night’s AEW Dynamite, Fightful Select is told that there isn’t a timetable on Kenny Omega’s return. There have been plans to boot Omega from the Elite for Kazuchika Okada for weeks.

– Announced at the “Collision” tapings, Okada and The Young Bucks will face Eddie Kingston, PAC and Penta El Zero M at “Big Business” next Wednesday night.

– Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Observer Live): “It was supposed to be Jericho and Sammy in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament, but, with Sammy’s suspension, it looks like they are pivoting to Hook being Jericho’s partner, but I’m just speculating, based on what the direction has been on television.”

